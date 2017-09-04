WALB PLAY OF THE WEEK (9/4/17): Coffee's Burch makes diving TD grab

Coffee High's Wade Sumner delivered the ball in the corner of the end zone, and the senior Raekwon Burch secured it for the WALB Play of the Week.
Burch's touchdown grab was the first points of the game in the 21-14 rivalry win over Ware County.
Jardine Stadium erupted when the official threw up his arms. The city of Douglas continued its support of the highlight when Burch received 515 votes on Facebook.
The final tally wasn't even close as the senior receiver won by a margin of 215.
He and the (3-0) Trojans have the weekend off to recover before hosting University Christian out of Jacksonville on September 15th.
