ESPN to stream Albany State vs. Tuskegee Saturday night

White Water Classic to be streamed by ESPN (Source: ASU)

The annual White Water Classic between No. 20 Albany State (1-0) and No. 22 Tuskegee (1-0) was tabbed as the Division II Football Showcase game.

ESPN will stream the football game on WatchESPN and the ESPN app.

ASU vs. Tuskegee is the only AFCA Top 25 showdown this upcoming weekend.

You can view the game here, or you can take the trip to Phoenix City, Alabama to see it in person.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!