Albany police issue warrants after child left on daycare van

Jacqueline Fleming said she got worried when her 4-year-old daughter wasn't brought home around her usual time Tuesday afternoon. (Source: WALB)

An Albany mother filed a police report after she said her child was left on a day care van, now police have issued warrants. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department has issued warrants for the man it believes left a 4-year-old on a daycare van last week.

Police have issued reckless conduct warrants Mark Edward Beach Jr., 25.

The mother of the 4-year-old filed a police report when her daughter wasn't brought home from Baby World Development Day Care Center Tuesday afternoon.

That's when she went up to the daycare and found her child, left alone on the van.

Anyone with any information on Beach's whereabouts is asked to contact the Albany Police Department.

