Helping from home: Lowndes Co. to start collecting items for Harvey victims

Areas across the Gulf Coast are struggling through the effects of Hurricane Harvey (Source: Pixabay)

Lowndes County will be collecting the following items for hurricane victims in Texas:

Bottled water

Non-perishable food

Manual can openers

Cleaning supplies

These are the items residents affected by the hurricane are in need of.

Anyone wishing to donate can bring those items to the lobby of the Lowndes County Judicial Administrative Complex located in the 300 block of Ashley Street in Valdosta beginning on Tuesday.

General household items such as clothes, shoes, toys, pots, pans and bedding will not be accepted because there is no method in place for collecting or distributing those types of items at this time.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!