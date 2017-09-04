Candy, music and movies stolen from Albany store, police search for burglar

The victim said he received a phone call from the alarm company around 9:50 p.m. (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department needs the public's help with information after a store was burglarized Sunday night, in the 400 block of North Madison Street.

The owner said that 10 bags of Sweet & Sour Skittles, 13 bags of Wild Berry Skittles, two Luther Vandross CDs, one Bobby Womack CD, one "The Jefferson's" DVD, one "The Thing" DVD, one copy of "The Bourne Identity" and and one copy of "Short Circuit" were stolen from his store.

The victim said he received a phone call from the alarm company around 9:50 p.m.

He told the company not to send the police, because he thought it was a false alarm.

After he arrived at the business he realized his store had been burglarized.

