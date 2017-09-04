Olive Garden makes delivery to Lee Co. Sheriff's Office

Lee County Sheriff's deputies got quite the surprise this Labor Day, courtesy of the folks from Olive Garden, who delivered a three-course meal to those who were working.

Deputies and jail wardens dug right into the pastas, salads, and even dessert.

It's something Olive Garden does every year on Labor Day.

Manager Cindy Mathis said they try to pick different law enforcement agencies each year.

She said it's just the restaurants' way of giving back.

"It means a lot to us because they have to work on these holidays," said Mathis. "So we want to thank them for working on these holidays and helping us out."

Deputies from the sheriff's office said they are thankful for the free meal.

