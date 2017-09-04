Bainbridge Public Safety urges caution while grilling on Labor Day

Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, and many people spend the national holiday outdoors barbecuing with friends and family.

Bainbridge Public Safety wanted to remind people about some safety tips while celebrating on Monday.

Officials with BPS said people should keep an eye on their grills if they're cooking outdoors.

Don't leave your grill unattended, and use caution when applying lighter fluid.

Also, check for leaks and loose connections if you're using a gas grill.

"I hope everyone has a fun, safe weekend. If you have any questions call us out because that's what we get paid to do," said Joboa Dixon with BPS.

Fire officials said it's also important to keep an eye on children, coals and grills can be extremely hot even after you are finished.

