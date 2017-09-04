Thomas Co. booster sponsorship board gets new look

Now it has a brand new look, signs that are uniform, with logos for businesses, and standard fonts and sizes for family sponsors. (Source: WALB)

The Thomas County athletics booster club sponsorship board has a new look and many residents say they are happy about it. (Source: WALB)

The Thomas County Athletics Booster Club Sponsorship Board has a new look and many residents said they're happy about it.

The board is the first thing many folks see when driving into Thomasville.

"It was a bigger effort than I thought it was going to be. I really thought it was kinda open and shut but we got a lot of opinions, a lot of input, a lot of support," said Booster Club President Kyle Shaver.

Most people in South Georgia know that football on Friday night is a tradition.

In Thomas County, they like to show off the folks behind keeping that tradition alive, their athletic sponsors.

The board which sits off of Highway 19 and Jackson Street is a piece of history that has been around since the 1980's.

Not much has been done to renovate it since then.

Now it has a brand new look, signs that are uniform, with logos for businesses and standard fonts and sizes for family sponsors.

"Just refreshing that board, making it look new. Something to really be proud of when you go into Thomas County," said Shaver.

Shaver said he's happy that many people in the community stepped up to play a part in redesigning the important piece of yellow jacket history.

"It was a lot of work, but it's really rewarding to see it up there and have people say, 'Wow it looks good, looks really great,'" said Shaver.

And of course, the booster club hopes that soon more families will be able to drive by and see their name under the lights.

"We're looking forward to adding names to that list as the years go along," said Shaver.

The project started back in February and wrapped up just in time for the first home football game.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!