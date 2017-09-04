Boaters were safe over holiday weekend

DNR Cpl. Scott Carroll said there have been no major boating accidents. (Source: WALB)

Many people in Albany enjoyed their holiday weekend on the water, and that pleased Department of Natural Resources Rangers, who are happy that so many people followed the rules.

The boat ramp at Cox Landing Park was packed Monday, with families and fishermen enjoyed their day off.

DNR Corporal Scott Carroll said there were no major accidents in or around the Albany area. There were also no reported drownings, and just one BUI.

Carroll said drunk driving while boating is something his team is always on the lookout for.

"It's something that's very important to us, to our department and making sure that everyone is operating safely," said Cpl. Carroll. "So far that's been held to a minimum. It looks like people are heading the warnings and using designated drivers and that's what we are looking for."

Carroll said this weekend is usually the end of the busy season for boaters.

He said after this weekend, you will mostly only see fisherman on the water.

