More warrants: Woman stabbed, juvenile arrested

One person was hospitalized after a stabbing on West Society Street late Sunday night, around 10:00.

Albany Police said that Lashantice King was was taken to Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital after she was stabbed in her left side.

King told police that a juvenile stabbed her, and that a 15 year old was taken into custody.

Officers said that Keristan Dillard and Tameka Lewis were charged with affray, and transported to the Dougherty County Jail.

Warrants will be issued for Lashantice King, but she was not taken into custody because of her injuries.

Other adults who took part in the melee warrants will be charged as well.

The juvenile will be charged with Aggravated Assault and taken to Juvenile Court, and more juveniles will be charged.

King was listed as stable at the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!