Police investigate shots fired on Cochran Avenue

A bullet hole in the side of a house (Source: WALB) A bullet hole in the side of a house (Source: WALB)
Shell casings on the ground (Source: WALB) Shell casings on the ground (Source: WALB)
The area around the incident (Source: WALB) The area around the incident (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

Albany Police are investigating an early morning shooting in the 600 block of Cochran Avenue, in Central Albany.

It happened around 1:45 a.m.

Residents who live in the area said there heard at least six shots fired, but some said they heard as many as 12. 

Multiple bullet marks can be seen on the front door of one residence, and police said they found multiple shell casings. 

There are no known suspects, and the investigation is still ongoing. 

If you can help the investigation, call Albany Crimestoppers at 4356-TIPS, and you may receive a reward.

