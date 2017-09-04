Albany doctor: Updated implant eases back pain

The American Chiropractic Association said experts estimate around 80% of the population will experience a back problem at some point in their lives. But an Albany doctor said he sees new life in several of his patients, thanks to updated technology.More >>
The American Chiropractic Association said experts estimate around 80% of the population will experience a back problem at some point in their lives. But an Albany doctor said he sees new life in several of his patients, thanks to updated technology.More >>
A Lee County man who went missing from his home has been safely located.More >>
A Lee County man who went missing from his home has been safely located.More >>
A few Albany residents are on the lookout for an alligator! WALB News 10 scoped out Lake Loretta to see if we could spot the gator ourselves, but didn't see anything stirring in the water.More >>
A few Albany residents are on the lookout for an alligator! WALB News 10 scoped out Lake Loretta to see if we could spot the gator ourselves, but didn't see anything stirring in the water.More >>
Georgia State Patrol is urging drivers to be cautious over the Labor Day weekend.More >>
Georgia State Patrol is urging drivers to be cautious over the Labor Day weekend.More >>
Angela Jackson, Albany resident, filled up her gas tank in Albany, and she says she is in shock.More >>
Angela Jackson, Albany resident, filled up her gas tank in Albany, and she says she is in shock.More >>