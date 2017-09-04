UPDATE: Missing Lee Co. man located

Lee County deputies have located a missing 74-year-old man who walked off from his home late Sunday night.

Officials spent several hours searching for Robert Nichols who was last seen walking into a wooded area in the 500 block of Armena Road around 8:15.

A Georgia State Patrol helicopter was called in to assist with the search for Nichols.

Law officers located him in the woods off Armena Road and he is being evaluated by EMS.

