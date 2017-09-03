Singer Lalah Hathaway jazzed up Albany nightlife

Grammy award winning singer Lalah Hathaway spilled her soul filled heart out at the Albany Municipal Auditorium on Sunday.

Hundreds in attendance enjoyed the soft and soulful songs of Hathaway and other performing artists.

Next Level Events managing director Craig Garrett said that pulling bigger artists to events like these will help keep historical Albany alive.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!