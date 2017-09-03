Lake Loretta may have a new resident

A few Albany residents are on the lookout for an alligator! WALB News 10 scoped out Lake Loretta to see if we could spot the gator ourselves, but didn't see anything stirring in the water.More >>
A few Albany residents are on the lookout for an alligator! WALB News 10 scoped out Lake Loretta to see if we could spot the gator ourselves, but didn't see anything stirring in the water.More >>
Georgia State Patrol is urging drivers to be cautious over the Labor Day weekend.More >>
Georgia State Patrol is urging drivers to be cautious over the Labor Day weekend.More >>
Angela Jackson, Albany resident, filled up her gas tank in Albany, and she says she is in shock.More >>
Angela Jackson, Albany resident, filled up her gas tank in Albany, and she says she is in shock.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Country Fresh produce products.More >>
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys and Winn-Dixie stores, is issuing a voluntary recall of multiple Country Fresh produce products.More >>
A South Georgia elementary student's artwork has gotten national recognition and helped her school at the same time.More >>
A South Georgia elementary student's artwork has gotten national recognition and helped her school at the same time.More >>