Lake Loretta may have a new resident

A few Albany residents are on the lookout for an alligator!

WALB News 10 scoped out Lake Loretta to see if we could spot the gator ourselves but didn't see anything stirring in the water.

We're waiting on a response from the Department of Natural Resources to see if they've received calls about the reported sightings.

Laura Hayes, says she walked around the lake a couple days ago when she heard a really loud splash, one she thinks was louder than what a fish or bird could make.

"Long as I can see him coming, he doesn't bother me. I'll just turn and walk the other way," said Hayes.

Hayes encourages anyone enjoying the lake to keep their eyes peeled.

