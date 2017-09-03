Georgia gas prices are expected to peak

Angela Jackson filled up her gas tank in Albany, and she says she is in shock.

"Oh my goodness. I think they're so ridiculous," exclaimed Jackson.

Jackson said her car is in the shop so she's been driving a truck, causing her to fill up twice in the past few days.

AAA Spokesperson for The Auto Club Group, Josh Carrasco, said since the day Hurricane Harvey made landfall, gas prices across Georgia have jumped more than 40 cents.

"A lot of the refineries in the Gulf Coast region had to temporarily go offline as Hurricane Harvey passed through the area," said Carrasco.

Carrasco says you don't need to run to your local gas station to fill up your tank.

Experts don't expect a gas shortage in South Georgia.

"This is going to be a temporary spike this year in gas prices. We should expect to see gas prices go back down again as we head further into the fall," said Carrasco.

Frank Walker, a taxi driver from Cuthbert, says gas prices are so ridiculous he can't afford to fill up.

Lee County Resident Jessie Walker Jr. said he hasn't focused on filling up his tank.

"I didn't really pay any attention to it," said Walker.

Right now Carrasco said the average price for a gallon in Georgia is $2.67 and in Albany, it's $2.61.

"During this whole process, we haven't seen crude oil prices move all that much. And that's actually a positive sign," said Carrasco.

Jackson said she hopes gas prices will quickly go back to normal once the supply issues get worked out.

"I just hope it will go down sooner than later," said Jackson.

