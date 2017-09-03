RECALL ALERT: Products sold at Harvey's recalled for possible li - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

RECALL ALERT: Products sold at Harvey's recalled for possible listeria contamination

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Southeastern Grocers, the parent company of Fresco y Más, Harvey's and Winn-Dixie stores, issued a voluntary recall of several Country Fresh produce products, because of listeria concerns.

The affected products and corresponding UPC codes are:

  • SEG Tri Pepper Dice – 3825911565 (6 oz. package)
  • SEG Stir Fry Vegetable - 3825911781 (10 oz. package)
  • SEG Fajita Blend - 3825911785 (12 oz. package)
  • SEG Vegetable Kabob – 3825911592 (23 oz. package)

These Country Fresh products were packaged under the Southeastern Grocers (SEG) label. They were sold in Fresco y Más, Harveys, and Winn-Dixie Stores.

SEG said it is recalling the products out of an abundance of caution. No one has reported getting sick.

The packages have a "sell by" date between August 12th and August 20th of 2017.

If you have one of these products, you should throw it away or return it to the store for a refund.

If you have questions, you can call the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center at (866) 946-6349.

