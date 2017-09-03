Turner Co. student wins national art contest

Molly Williford drew herself as a horse trainer, and won the 'Call to Canvas' contest. (Source: WALB)

A South Georgia elementary student's artwork has gotten national recognition and helped her school at the same time.

For the national "Call to Canvas" art contest run by Georgia Pacific and the Kids in Need Foundation, students had to draw what they want to be when they grow up.

Turner County Elementary School art teacher Tammy Harris entered Molly Williford's drawing last year.

Williford drew herself as a horse trainer, and she won the contest for the kindergarten through 2nd-grade division.

She received a cash prize and a basket of goodies.

Harris said it's a special award for the school.

"Last year was the first year they had art in our schools, and we had no idea that anyone would possibly win," Harris said. "When we found out that she won, we were very excited because they usually don't draw."

The school also receives around $2,000 dollars worth of copy paper thanks to Williford winning the contest.

