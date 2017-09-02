Rams beat Blazers in college football opener

The Albany Golden Rams haven't beaten the VSU Blazers in the last decade, but Coach Gabe Giardina was at the helm for ASU for the first time Saturday.

Just over two minutes into play, the Blazers Adam Robles threw a deep interception to Albany's Nick Scott. Scott turns it into a touchdown. The Golden Rams go up 7-0 with the extra point.

The Albany State offense drives down the field shortly after, but has to settle for a field goal attempt. It ends up being good. The Rams go up 10–0 in the second quarter.

But the Blazers get a chance to make it a one score game with a field goal. The kick misses off the up rights. VSU was still scoreless heading into the half.

Albany State wins it 29–12.

