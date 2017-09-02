ASU women's soccer faces loss to VSU in first-ever game

Albany State athletics hosted a historic game this weekend.

The Golden Rams premiered their first women's soccer team in school history.

The match was also a season opener for VSU, which won only a single game last year.

The Lady Rams huddled up getting ready for their first match ever.

Just over minute into it, the Blazers hold possession. Phoebe Palmer makes a nice pass to Jordan Humbert.

Humbert traps it, turns it around to set up her shot. Humbert scores the first goal of the match.

Thats all VSU would need.

The Blazers beat the newly minted Golden Rams 6-0.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!