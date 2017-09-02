Americus business gathers donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

South Georgians have joined hundreds of thousands of Americans to give back in this time of need for Louisiana and Texas.

Eazy Ride Auto Sales, a company with locations in Albany and Americus, packed its trailer full of donations, to help people who have lost all their belongings.

Among the donated items were non-perishables, water, clothing, and monetary donations.

Owner Herschel Edwards says that truck full of donations should head to Houston in the next few days.

If you'd still like to donate, They are located at 1010 S. MLK Jr. Blvd Americus Ga., and 524 W. Oglethorpe Blvd. Albany Ga.

