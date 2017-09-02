Pop up art walk helps community see art outside museum

The first ever Pop Up Art Walk in Albany got a lot of people talking about different forms of art.

Attendees filled West Broad Avenue, painting, creating silly putty and drawing with sidewalk chalk.

Co-organizer, Sherrell Byrd, also brought in a variety of music and dance to celebrate Albany's art scene.

Byrd said the Albany Business League supported the volunteer event, and the goal is to educate folks through this outdoor museum.

"We want to pop up in different locations around the community and really reach undeserved populations that typically would not go into a museum. We want to bring art to them and bring culture to other parts of our community," said Byrd.

Byrd said they plan to host another pop-up event this fall or winter.