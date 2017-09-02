Pop up art walk helps community see art outside museum

Eazy Ride Auto Sales, a company with locations in Albany and Americus, planed for its trailer, packed full of donations, to help people who have lost all their belongings.More >>
The first ever Pop Up Art Walk in Albany got a lot of people talking about different forms of art. Attendees filled West Broad Avenue, painting, creating silly putty and drawing with sidewalk chalk.More >>
A joint investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATF), and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Tifton man for manufacture/possession of explosive devices.More >>
Albany Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday just before 3 a.m. at the Applebees on North Westover Blvd.More >>
The American Red Cross in Albany wants to prepare volunteers for any disaster. Saturday morning, about 20 volunteers attended a shelter training.More >>
