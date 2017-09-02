Woman killed after man leads GSP on chase in Tift Co.

The female, identified as Ruthie Richardson, 59, died from her injuries. (Source: WALB)

The suspect, Michael Canady, 42, will be charged with multiple charges. (Source: WALB)

A woman died and a man was seriously hurt in the midst of a law enforcement chase. (Source: WALB)

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a woman died and a man was seriously hurt in the midst of a law enforcement chase Friday night.

GSP Sgt. Dwayne Massey said Saturday that Michael Canady, 42, will be charged with multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, DUI, aggravated assault, and various traffic charges.

Sgt. Massey said Canady hit a GSP patrol car Friday night, at which point he lead the trooper on a chase, eventually traveling onto 400 block of 17th Street in Tift Co.

According to Sgt. Massey, Canady lost control of his car and drove into a yard and hit a home. Sgt. Massey said two people, a man, and a woman were in the yard and was hit by Canady’s car.

The female, identified as Ruthie Richardson, 59, died from her injuries.

The man was seriously hurt.

The Georgia Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash at this point.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!