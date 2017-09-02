Suspect arrested after deadly Tift Co. chase

Wonder Richardson says he is with his mother Ruthie Richardson (Source: Wonder Richardson)

The female, identified as Ruthie Richardson, 59, died from her injuries. (Source: WALB)

A woman died and a man was seriously hurt in the midst of a law enforcement chase. (Source: WALB)

Michael Canady, 42, will be charged with multiple charges. (Source: Tift Co. Sheriff)

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating after a woman died and a man was seriously hurt in the midst of a law enforcement chase Friday night.

GSP Sgt. Dwayne Massey said Saturday that Michael Canady, 42, will be charged with multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, DUI, aggravated assault, and various traffic charges.

Sgt. Massey said Canady hit a GSP patrol car Friday night, at which point he lead the trooper on a chase, eventually traveling onto 400 block of 17th Street in Tifton.

Canady lost control of his car and drove into a yard and hit a home, and Sgt. Massey said two people, a man, and a woman were in the yard and were hit by Canady’s car. Ruthie Richardson, 59, died from her injuries. The man was seriously hurt.

Wonder Richardson, 36, is grieving the loss of his mother.

"It's a hurting feeling. You know to lose your mom like that you know. Having your mom taken away from you like that," said Wonder Richardson.

He said his mother's birthday is September 15, the same day as his. He was planning a surprise 60th birthday party for her.

"She would help anybody," remembered Wonder Richardson.

The Georgia Specialized Collision Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash.

