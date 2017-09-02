Albany Police search for armed robbery suspect

Albany Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday just before 3 a.m. at the Applebees on North Westover Blvd.
Sergio Cerrone reported that he was in the office counting money from cash sales throughout the night when a black man entered the office with a knife.
Police say the robber was wearing all black with his face covered.
He then stole cash from the cash drawers on the counter and fled the scene.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.
Keep up with WALB on the go!
Follow us on social and download our apps!
Albany Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday just before 3 a.m. at the Applebees on North Westover Blvd.More >>
Albany Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday just before 3 a.m. at the Applebees on North Westover Blvd.More >>
The American Red Cross in Albany wants to prepare volunteers for any disaster. Saturday morning, about 20 volunteers attended a shelter training.More >>
The American Red Cross in Albany wants to prepare volunteers for any disaster. Saturday morning, about 20 volunteers attended a shelter training.More >>
Dozens of family and friends held a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember the two Albany women brutally killed in a double homicide in August.More >>
Dozens of family and friends held a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember the two Albany women brutally killed in a double homicide in August.More >>
The FBI is offering $2,500 for anyone with information that will help them find a bank robbery suspect.More >>
The FBI is offering $2,500 for anyone with information that will help them find a bank robbery suspect.More >>
Cancer Ties is gearing up for its annual fall event, but this year's event will be a little different and bittersweet.More >>
Cancer Ties is gearing up for its annual fall event, but this year's event will be a little different and bittersweet.More >>