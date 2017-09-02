Albany Police search for armed robbery suspect

Albany Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday just before 3 a.m. at the Applebees on North Westover Blvd.

Sergio Cerrone reported that he was in the office counting money from cash sales throughout the night when a black man entered the office with a knife.

Police say the robber was wearing all black with his face covered.

He then stole cash from the cash drawers on the counter and fled the scene.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.

