American Red Cross hosts shelter training workshop

The American Red Cross in Albany wants to prepare volunteers for any disaster.

Saturday morning, about 20 volunteers attended a shelter training.

The workshop is the first one American Red Cross of SW GA Disaster Program Manager, Sandi Cole, has done here since she moved to Albany a few months ago.

She taught participants about how to open, operate, and close a Red Cross Shelter for short term relief.

She said Saturday's workshop just happened to fall after Hurricane Harvey and before Hurricane Irma, making what she does all the more personal.

"Red Cross becomes part of your blood of who you are. It's who I am. I give back, cause I'd want it done for me," said Cole.

Anyone is able to participate in the workshops.

The next one will be on Thursday evening.

