Tifton man arrested for manufacturing explosive devices

A joint investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (BATF), and the Tift County Sheriff’s Office has led to the arrest of a Tifton man for manufacture/possession of explosive devices.

On Tuesday, August 29, 2017, the Tifton Police Department requested the GBI’s Bomb Disposal Unit to help with a post blast investigation.

On Sunday, August 27, 2017, someone placed a destructive device on an unoccupied car parked in Tift Regional Medical Center's employee parking lot.

According to the GBI, the device was "timed" and detonated, damaging the vehicle. No one was hurt.

The GBI Investigators found the incident was related to three other cases in the area.

On December 24, 2015, a device detonated on the hood of an unoccupied car, also in the Tift Regional Medical Center parking lot.

The GBI said another device exploded on the door of an occupied apartment in Tifton on August 25, 2016. A fourth device detonated on August 27, 2017, in a mailbox at a Tift County home.

No one was hurt in any of those incidents.

Law enforcement arrested Douglas Kennedy, 72, of Tifton. Investigators searched Kennedy’s home and said they found explosives and bomb-making material.

Kennedy was charged with four counts of manufacture/possession of an explosive device, four counts of criminal damage to property, one count of aggravated assault, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Kennedy was booked into the Tift County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected.

Anyone with information on this case should call the GBI office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or the Tift County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 388-6020.

