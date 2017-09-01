New safety measures installed along Kinchafoonee ahead of holiday weekend

Boaters and kayakers will see new 911 markers when they go out on the banks of the Kinchafoonee Creek this holiday weekend.

The GPS coordinates will help first responders be able to quickly find residents during an accident or medical emergency.

There are 20 markers on the creek spaced about a mile apart starting at the Lee, Dougherty County line and ending at Pinewood Road.

In the past, Lee County Public Safety Director Wesley Wells said it was difficult for his crews to locate a person.

"There have been a couple of instances in over the years in the past where we really had to struggle to locate a person by going along sounding sirens or going to addresses along the creek," Wells remarked.

Wells recommends for those on the water to wear life jackets and pack food and drinks along with a first aid kit.

And, if you plan to fire up the grill near the creek this weekend, Wells reminds residents to not to over-use starting fluid and make sure you don't rush lighting-up your propane tank.

