Candlelight vigil to remember double homicide victims

Dozens of family and friends held a candlelight vigil Friday night to remember the two Albany women brutally killed in a double homicide in August.

People from all over South Georgia came out to let the community know that the two women had big hearts and neither deserved to have their life cut short.

While singing songs with candles in their hands, people gathered to remember two women they said left a legacy behind.

"My heart is broken, there's a deep sadness here that I can't explain," said Cassenda Nelson.

After having to bury her mother, Nelson has to say strong for her own children.

But Friday, she could lean on family and friends for support.

"These people coming out here, they're allowing me to put some of my pain, they are carrying it for me," said Nelson.

Just two weeks ago, Nelson's mother, Francis Nelson and Aunt Mamie Childs, were found in the 1900 block of West Highland Ave.

Arelious Haynes Jr. was arrested in connection to their murders.

Both were like sisters to Caroyln Allen, a friend of 28 years.

"I feel so good in my heart to know that they were so loved so much that all of us can come out tonight," Allen said.

The community showed their support some even traveling in from Pelham, Camilla, and Newton.

"I thank God that their lives is not gone in vain," Nelson said.

"I mean their bond cannot be broken, it won't be broken," Nelson said.

Haynes made his first court appearance on August 20th.

He's been charged with two counts of murder.

