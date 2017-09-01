Lee Co. students raise $7K for Alzheimer's

It was a sea of purple at Lee County High School Friday nights football game.

Dozens of students wore purple shirts in honor of those living with Alzheimer's disease.

The second annual "Purple Out" fundraiser was started by student Rhiannon Belcher.

Last December, Belcher lost her great-grandmother to Alzheimer's.

She wanted to let residents know about the disease, something she said her late great-grandmother would be proud of.

"To show that it's real and it's going to happen to one of your family members and you're not going to expect it to happen and when you do they want people to know everybody goes through it and you're going to have someone to talk to," Belcher remarked.

Belcher began the fundraiser last year.

So far, she has raised $7,000, with a majority coming from donations and t-shirt sales.

Belcher sold t-shirts, wristbands and raffle tickets at the Lee County game.

All of the money will go to the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Albany benefiting the Alzheimer's Association.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!