First 24 concert goers to meet Lalah Hathaway after concert

South Georgians have two days left to buy tickets to see a Grammy-Award winning singer.

Music recording artist Lalah Hathaway will be performing in Albany this weekend.

City of Albany's spokesperson Monique Broughton Knight said they've sold 300 tickets so far of the 960 seats available at the Municipal Auditorium.

Knight explained it's important for residents to attend concerts to encourage local promoters to bring more entertainers.

"Numbers speak volumes so if we can get tickets sold for events like this you know it's not going to be hard to get other Grammy winning artists to come into the city and actually put on a show," Knight remarked.

Hathaway performs Sunday at 8 p.m. at the Albany Municipal Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Tickets are on sale for $35 to $65, and the first 24 concert goers will get an opportunity to meet and greet Hathaway after the show.

You can purchase tickets through the Albany Civic Center.

