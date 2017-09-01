FBI offers reward in search for Dawson bank robbery suspect

Have you seen this man? The FBI is offering a reward if you can help law enforcement find him. (Source: FBI Atlanta)

The FBI is offering $2,500 for anyone with information that will help them find a bank robbery suspect.

According to the FBI, he robbed the OneSouth Bank in Dawson on July 3.

The FBI now says that the same man is wanted for attempted robberies at a bank in Clayton County, on June 29.

They believe he also robbed the Baymont Inn and Suites hotel in nearby College Park.

Anyone with information regarding this man is asked to contact the FBI or the Dawson Police Department.

