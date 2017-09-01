Cancer Ties prepares for annual fall event

This years Cancer Ties event will be different and bittersweet. (Source: WALB)

Cancer Ties is gearing up for its annual fall event, but this year's event will be a little different and bittersweet.

This year's Cancer Ties will not have a traditional single recipient for the event.

Instead, they will have an honoree.

The honoree this year is one of Cancer Tie's founding members, Sam Shugart.

Shugart was diagnosed with cancer in March.

He volunteered to be the honoree this year so the organization could raise money for multiple people battling cancer.

"Every year is special, but this really is. We are going to have the opportunity to celebrate and honor a person that has not only meant so much to our organization, but to so many other organizations and people in the Albany area," said Executive Director Carrie Hutchinson.

There are still sponsorships available.

They are actively accepting donations for their silent auctions, raffle, and live auctions.

The event will be September 21 at the Merry Acres Event Center.

You can contact Hutchinson by phone at (229) 344-4992 or you can contact Hutchinson by email.

