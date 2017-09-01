Southwest GA gas prices skyrocket

Man filling up gas tank at Woodall's on N. Jefferson Street (Source: WALB)

If you have plans to drive out of town this Labor Day weekend, you may want to fill up your gas tank now.

Gas prices have shot up since Hurricane Harvey struck the gulf coast.

Analysts said the steep rise in gas prices is because of Hurricane Harvey causing oil refineries in Texas to close.

Woodall's Manager Melissa Williams said that Labor Day traffic is also pushing up pump prices.

In fact, she said the price jumped 20 cents in the past two days.

Unleaded gas in the area is now $2.59.

Albany resident Denise Reed is upset about the high prices.

"Oh man, $2.59. I, just yesterday, I just paid $2.13. Now the gas is $2.59. My daughter said, 'Mother you better go and get the gas because gas is going up,'" said Reed.

Williams said the price has been stable since Thursday and expects it to remain at a standstill.

Williams also said that you shouldn't worry about the gas supply, she said her gas station on N. Jefferson Street is expected to get more gas.

