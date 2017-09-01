Georgia State Patrol urges drivers to be cautious over Labor Day weekend

Georgia State Patrol is urging drivers to be cautious over the Labor Day weekend.

GSP Sergeant Dana Harnage said distracted driving like texting and driving under the influence are his two largest concerns for the holiday weekend.

So, he encourages drivers to refrain from using phones except for phone calls.

According to GSP, last year during this same weekend, it investigated a total of 496 traffic crashes.

Ten of those crashes resulted in deaths.

On Friday, Harnage said travelers should wear seat their belts, not drink and drive, and also shouldn't text and drive.

"Distracted driving, just don't do it. Don't do anything that will take your focus off the roadway, that usually winds up causing quite a few wrecks during the holiday patrol," said Harnage.

Since the start of the "100 days of summer," almost 400 people have been killed in traffic crashes.

Labor Day weekend marks the end of this travel period.

Last year 13 people were killed during the Labor Day travel period.

Georgia State Patrol troopers made 320 DUI arrests.

Harnage said there will be more patrol cars out on Monday in Dougherty County.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!