6 arrested in Bainbridge during 'Operation End of Summer Crackdown'

Bainbridge Public Safety officers are thanking the community for tips that led to a drug bust roundup of six people.

Investigators said it was part of 'Operation End of Summer Crackdown.'

Nicholas Broadnax, Jamel Jackson, Terrance Jones, Wanda Moore and Derrick Tyler were all taken into custody Thursday night.

Investigators said they received numerous tips from the community about drug activity near each of these residences.

"Bainbridge is a small community and we rely on members of our community to help us out with situations like this," said Investigator Chris Avery.

All six have been charged with controlled substance for sale and manufacture or distribution of cocaine or marijuana.

All six are also charged with several other felonies.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!