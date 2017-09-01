HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 schedule and scores

Here is your week 2 high school football schedule and scores:
Game of the Week:
Tucker @ Colquitt Co.
GHSA:
Fitzgerald @ Camden Co.
Parkview @ Lowndes
Glynn Academy @ Tift Co.
Ware Co. @ Coffee - Thursday Game
Hardaway @ Lee Co.
Wayne Co. @ Valdosta
Lincoln (FL) @ Bainbridge
Cairo @ Thomas CC
Dooly Co. @ Americus-Sumter
Cook @ Brunswick
Turner Co. @ Crisp Co.
Berrien @ Dougherty
Monroe @ Thomasville
Worth Co. @ Veterans
Clinch Co. @ Brooks Co.
Early Co. @ Seminole Co.
Baconton @ Chattahoochee Co.
Calhoun Co. @ Randolph-Clay
Mitchell Co. @ Stewart Co.
Pelham @ Terrell Co.
Irwin Co. @ Macon Co.
GISA:
Brookwood @ Pinewood
Deefield @ Terrell
Heritage @ Southland
Edgewood @ SWGA
Tiftarea @ Gatewood
Valood @ NFC
GMC @ Westwood
GICAA:
Covenant @ Sherwood Christian
