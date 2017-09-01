HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 3 schedule and scores

Here is your week 2 high school football schedule and scores:

Game of the Week:

Tucker @ Colquitt Co.

GHSA:

Fitzgerald @ Camden Co.

Parkview @ Lowndes

Glynn Academy @ Tift Co.

Ware Co. @ Coffee - Thursday Game

Hardaway @ Lee Co.

Wayne Co. @ Valdosta

Lincoln (FL) @ Bainbridge

Cairo @ Thomas CC

Dooly Co. @ Americus-Sumter

Cook @ Brunswick

Turner Co. @ Crisp Co.

Berrien @ Dougherty

Monroe @ Thomasville

Worth Co. @ Veterans

Clinch Co. @ Brooks Co.

Early Co. @ Seminole Co.

Baconton @ Chattahoochee Co.

Calhoun Co. @ Randolph-Clay

Mitchell Co. @ Stewart Co.

Pelham @ Terrell Co.

Irwin Co. @ Macon Co.

GISA:

Brookwood @ Pinewood

Deefield @ Terrell

Heritage @ Southland

Edgewood @ SWGA

Tiftarea @ Gatewood

Valood @ NFC

GMC @ Westwood

GICAA:

Covenant @ Sherwood Christian

