Hand in Hand Pre-K students celebrate 'Grandparents Day'

In honor of the official Grandparents Day next week, students at Hand in Hand decided to celebrate a little early.

Students spent all of Friday morning with their grandparents. They ate breakfast together and participated in different activities.

They also got to take a trip to the book fair.

Many of the grandparents who participated said it was a great way to spend their morning.

"I think it makes them feel good to show off their grandparents," said Pam Clay, a grandparent.

"I think it's awesome, it's fun to see the kids interacting with other kids and see what they do during the day," said grandparent Debbie McKenzie.

The celebrations started on Wednesday and wrapped up Friday afternoon.

