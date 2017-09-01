Decatur Co. Prison inmate facing new charges for contraband

A Decatur County Prison inmate is facing new charges after investigators said they found more than 50 grams of meth in his locker.

This investigation started Thursday night when EMS crews noticed a suspicious person drop off a bag near a work detail site.

Investigators waited until inmates showed up later that day and caught Jamarcus Printup going over to pick up the bag full of tobacco.

Early Friday morning investigators said they searched Printup's locker, that's when they found the meth.

"With these work inmate crews, they go everywhere in our city to clean up. It's a lot of places to go look for this contraband, they are going to try to get it in no matter what we do," said Chris Avery, BPS Investigator.

According to investigators, Printup has been charged with two felonies:

Trafficking meth

Possession of items prohibited by an inmate.

Printup has been in the Decatur County Prison since May.

