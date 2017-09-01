Ashburn receives grant money for water improvements

City Manager Sedric Carithers said the area of Moore Lane and Taylor Street only has one fire hydrant. (Source: WALB)

Ashburn will receive more than $230,000 from a Georgia Department of Community Affairs grant to fix water problems in one neighborhood.

The money is being distributed in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

City Manager Sedric Carithers said the area of Moore Lane and Taylor Street only has one fire hydrant.

According to Carithers, that has caused problems during recent house fires.

Carithers said the funds will mean a better quality of life for residents.

"Just overall protection, fire protection really," Carithers said. "You know you have a fire hydrant down the road or not too far from your house, it means a lot to people."

The money will be used to add new water lines and 7 new fire hydrants.

