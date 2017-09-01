Albany drivers not letting higher gas prices affect Labor Day plans

People in Albany are making sure their cars are in tip top shape ahead of Labor Day travel plans.

WALB stopped by DJ's on Stuart Avenue Friday afternoon.

Cars were lined up all day long, waiting to get their oil changed, tires checked, and cars cleaned.

WALB also asked the General Manager John Ewald asked him whether the recent spike in gas prices after Hurricane Harvey have impacted business at all this Labor Day holiday.

"It's always when gas prices go up, people usually stay home," Ewald said. "But we haven't seen any effects so far at all. Actually, business is actually really good."

Gas is in short supply in Texas after Hurricane Harvey caused massive flooding across the southeast part of the state.

That's where Georgia gets most of its gas and why we're seeing these higher prices at the pump.

Officials also announced they shut down the Colonial Pipeline which provides nearly 40 percent of gas in the south.

Some gas prices are topping $2.50 for a gallon of unleaded here in south Georgia.

