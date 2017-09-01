Albany elementary students earn prizes for good behavior

One of the school's community partners donated the prizes. (Source: WALB)

Students expressed excitement when they saw the prizes they can get for good behavior. (Source: WALB)

Dozens of students in Dougherty County were rewarded for good behavior on Friday.

Students at Robert Harvey Elementary School went home with prizes ranging from backpacks to toys and even a few kids got new bikes.

It's part of a good behavior initiative the school is doing. One of the school's community partners, who wants to remain anonymous, donated the gifts.

Principal John Davis said he's grateful for what all the community partners do for the school.

"They not only donate to us but they volunteer with us, they build relationships. They have mentorships not only for the students, but believe it or not, for the teachers, too. So their support to use is invaluable, and our success could not happen without great community partners," said Davis.

Special visitors also paid a visit to the school.

Former Seattle Seahawk Ricardo Lockette and R&B Singer and Songwriter Keri Hilson brought bikes for students.

Then they spoke to the kids about the importance of reading and good behavior.

