Albany elementary students earn prizes for good behavior

Ashburn will receive more than $230,000 from a Georgia Department of Community Affairs grant to fix water problems in one neighborhood.More >>
People in Albany are making sure their cars are in tip top shape ahead of Labor Day travel plans.More >>
From January until the end of August, Ashburn's Flash Foods truck stop has brought in more than $100,000 in tax revenue.More >>
Students at Robert Harvey Elementary School went home with prizes ranging from backpacks to toys and even a few kids got new bikes.More >>
Early this morning DCFR and Kendrick VFD were dispatched to 10 Mile Still Rd and Hales Landing for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival of Fire Personnel on scene the patient was out of the vehicle but had sustained severe injuries. EMS requested Air Life to transport the patient.More >>
