Ashburn Flash Foods brings in more tax revenue than expected

The business has brought in more than $100,000 dollars in revenue. (Source: WALB)

Stevi Thompson, President of the Turner Co. Development Authority, said the store has also boosted income for businesses. (Source: WALB)

Ashburn's newest Flash Foods truck stop off I-75 has brought in more sales tax revenue than expected. (Source: WALB)

Officials said Friday that Ashburn's newest Flash Foods truck stop off I-75 has brought in more sales tax revenue than expected.

From January until the end of August, the business has brought in more than $100,000 in tax revenue for Ashburn and Turner County.

Stevi Thompson, President of the Turner Co. Development Authority, said the store has also boosted income for businesses in the area.

According to Thompson, the gas station paved the way for more development behind it.

"Right now we're working with DOT on finishing out this road for the 12.5 acres behind here that the Turner County Development Authority currently owns," Thompson said. "That will hopefully start at the beginning of next year, and once that's done, we'll be able to hopefully parcel out this land here, and see more growth and more development in Turner County."

Thompson said she hopes that development will include shopping and fast-casual restaurants in the coming years, along with the possibility for a hotel.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!