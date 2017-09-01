Fitzgerald native J.D. King impresses in Oklahoma State debut

Christmas came early for fans in Stillwater, Oklahoma when true freshman J.D. King broke free for a 71-yard touchdown run in his debut.

According to Tulsaworld.com It was the first running play of over 70 yards for OSU in five seasons, but it's something fans in Ben Hill county were accustomed to.

The Fitzgerald native amassed 95 yards on six carries with a touchdown in Oklahoma State's 59-24 opening win against Tulsa.

King is currently the No. 2 running back for the Cowboys behind sophomore Justice Hill.

