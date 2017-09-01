Decatur wreck victim flown out for treatment

The car was found in the edge of the woods (Source: WALB)

The victim was taken away by helicopter (Source: WALB)

Early Friday morning, Decatur County Fire and Rescue and the Kendrick Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to 10 Mile Still Road and Hales Landing for a single vehicle accident.

When the first responders arrived on scene, the patient was out of the vehicle, but had sustained severe injuries.

Emergency Medical Technicians called in a helicopter from the Air Life service to transport the patient to a hospital for treatment.

We are trying to get more information from authorities.

