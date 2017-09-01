DCSS adds new buses, better security

All of the buses have at least four security cameras. (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County School system has added new buses to its fleet. (Source: WALB)

Dougherty County School buses are getting safer each year.

Five new buses were added earlier this year, and five more came in Friday.

The new buses have special safety features, including emergency exits that stop the bus immediately if they are pulled.

They also have have better cameras with less glitches.

Dougherty County School System Police Chief Troy Conley said the school system is in the process of enhancing the video and audio systems on the buses.

He said they are working to get six cameras on all of the buses in their fleet.

Conley said more cameras will help with bullying claims and other incidents on the buses.

"If there's any type of distasteful behavior that occurs on any of the buses while the students are in transit then we have record and evidence of that and we address it as it comes down the pipeline," said Conley.

The school board has signed off on the district purchasing another 10 of these new buses.

Those won't likely come for another several months.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!