DCSS adds new buses, better security

Early this morning DCFR and Kendrick VFD were dispatched to 10 Mile Still Rd and Hales Landing for a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival of Fire Personnel on scene the patient was out of the vehicle but had sustained severe injuries. EMS requested Air Life to transport the patient.More >>
The Southern Judicial District Attorney Brad Shealey held a public meeting Thursday night to discuss the judicial process of the Thomasville deputy involved shooting.More >>
Five new buses were added earlier this year, and five more came in Friday.More >>
Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced Friday that almost $5 million is coming to cities and counties in Georgia Senate District 7More >>
The crook who robbed the Dawson OneSouth Bank is still on the loose.More >>
