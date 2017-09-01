Seven local governments receive major grants

Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced Friday that almost $5 million is coming to cities and counties in Georgia Senate District 7

The money is being distributed in the form of Community Development Block Grants (CDBG).

"Our communities, especially in rural Georgia, rely on grants such as these to keep our infrastructure systems modern and accessible to all who live in our state," said Sen. Tyler Harper, a Republican from Ocilla.

"These awards will also improve the standard of living for families and businesses in our communities through neighborhood revitalization projects," he said. "I want to thank the Georgia DCA, Gov. Deal, and all who put in the hard work to bring these awards to our communities. I look forward to future partnerships with DCA as we make our state the best place to live, work, and raise a family."

The projects awarded include:

$498,925 for neighborhood revitalization in Coffee County

$750,000 for the CDBG Employment Incentive Program in Coffee Co.

$750,000 for infrastructure improvements in the City of Ocilla

$750,000 for infrastructure improvements in the City of Pearson

$750,000 for street and drainage improvements in Pierce Co.

$500,000 for the CDBG Employment Incentive Program in the City of Alma

$750,000 for a youth center in Ware Co.

The Georgia DCA partners with communities to help them build strong and vibrant neighborhoods, commercial and industrial areas through community and economic development, local government assistance and safe and affordable housing. Georgia DCA works with stakeholders at the federal, state and local levels.

