Escaped Mitchell Co. inmates captured

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Two men escaped from work detail (Source: GA DOC) Two men escaped from work detail (Source: GA DOC)
SLOCOMB, AL -

The two men who walked off work detail in Mitchell County Thursday were captured Friday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, Michael Scott Hooks, from Macon, and Justin Wyatt McArdle, from Alabama, were working outside trash detail in Camilla on MLK Drive near the dumpster site when they ran into the woods Thursday morning.

Officials spent most of the day searching for the men.

The two men were found in Slocomb, Alabama around 9:30 a.m. Friday and captured without incident by the Georgia Department of Corrections Apprehension Unit.

Their escape prompted a statewide lookout, and caused Mitchell County High School to go into lockdown mode.

