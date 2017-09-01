FBI offers reward for Dawson bank robber

The Southern Judicial District Attorney Brad Shealey held a public meeting Thursday night to discuss the judicial process of the Thomasville deputy involved shooting.More >>
The Southern Judicial District Attorney Brad Shealey held a public meeting Thursday night to discuss the judicial process of the Thomasville deputy involved shooting.More >>
Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced Friday that almost $5 million is coming to cities and counties in Georgia Senate District 7More >>
Georgia Department of Community Affairs announced Friday that almost $5 million is coming to cities and counties in Georgia Senate District 7More >>
The crook who robbed the Dawson OneSouth Bank is still on the loose.More >>
The crook who robbed the Dawson OneSouth Bank is still on the loose.More >>
Crews of the Albany Fire Department are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 300 block of Carriage Lane. This is near Lockette Station Road, south of Gillionville Road.More >>
This is near Lockette Station Road, south of Gillionville Road.More >>
Albany Utility customers will now have more options to help out their fellow neighbors in need. The city said the update to the assistance program was not in response to the rate increase set to take place next year. Instead, the utility board found it as an opportunity to grow the fund and help more customers in need. On Thursday, the Albany Utilities Board approved an update to its Project Hope Program. HOPE stands for Helping Others Pay for Energy. "It's for our ...More >>
Albany Utility customers will now have more options to help out their fellow neighbors in need. The city said the update to the assistance program was not in response to the rate increase set to take place next year.More >>