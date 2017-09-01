FBI offers reward for Dawson bank robber - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

FBI offers reward for Dawson bank robber

This is the man the FBI wants (Source: FBI) This is the man the FBI wants (Source: FBI)
He got away with money from the Dawson bank. (Source: DPD, surveillance footage) He got away with money from the Dawson bank. (Source: DPD, surveillance footage)
DAWSON, GA (WALB) -

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the man who robbed the OneSouth Bank in Dawson, Monday morning July 3.

Officials said the call came in around 10 a.m., from the bank on Forrester Drive, and only employees were inside of the bank when it happened.

The FBI now says that the same man is wanted for attempted robberies at a bank in Clayton County, on June 29.

The same night, he robbed the Baymont Inn and Suites hotel in nearby College Park.

The suspect is a 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 black male, wearing a false beard.

In the Dawson robbery, he was wearing an orange safety vest and a backpack.

Anyone with information regarding this man should contact the FBI at (404) 679-9000 or Dawson PD at (229) 995-4414.

