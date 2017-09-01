Firefighters respond to South Albany blaze

Crews of the Albany Fire Department are on the scene of an apartment fire in the 300 block of Carriage Lane.
This is near Lockett Station Road, south of Gillionville Road.
As of 8:30, there were no visible flames or smoke, and the fire department had the situation under control.
Officials said the cause was food left cooking unattended.
